Masika Kalysha Claps Back After Funeral Photo Backlash

Reality TV personality Masika Kalysha is fiercely defending herself after facing intense online criticism for sharing emotional photos from the funeral of her estranged husband, Jamar Champs, who was tragically killed in a Houston car crash last month.

Champs, 38, died after a wrong-way BMW collided with his Tesla Cybertruck, sending it careening into an 18-wheeler. The devastating accident left Kalysha, 40, and the couple’s young daughter Amari, three, mourning alongside Champs’ family and loved ones.

On Monday night, the Love & Hip Hop alum posted a carousel of images from the funeral, including photos of herself collapsing in grief, being physically supported by her father, and consoling her two daughters—nine-year-old Khari, whom she shares with rapper Fetty Wap, and Amari. In the caption, she paid tribute to Champs, whom she married in 2021 before separating in 2023.

“I took my vows. Till death do us part… I will carry on your legacy,” she wrote. “You will always have a place in my forever broken heart.”

But the emotional post sparked backlash, with some social media users calling the photos “performative” and questioning why she chose to document such private moments. The criticism prompted a fiery response from Kalysha on her Instagram Stories.

“If you have a problem with ANYTHING I post on MY PAGE involving MY HUSBAND, MY LIFE, MY KIDS… I invite you to go f*** yourself and unfollow me,” she wrote, adding that she would not justify her choices “to a single soul.”

Despite the trolling, Kalysha thanked supporters for their compassion during the painful weeks since Champs’ death. “Grief is the loudest silent echo… it feels like breathing with no lungs,” she shared. “To everyone who has supported me and my kids… please continue to check on us.”

Online reactions remained mixed into Tuesday, with some accusing her of staging the photos and others urging critics to allow a grieving family to mourn in peace.