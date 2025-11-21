Listen Live
Close
Sports

Texans Defense Stifles Josh Allen and the Bills in 23–19 Victory

An absolute dominating performance by the Houston Texans defense in primetime!

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In a primetime showcase that pitted one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses against the league’s top-ranked defense, it was the Houston Texans who emerged with a statement victory. Their 23–19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night reaffirmed what the numbers had already suggested: Houston’s defense is playing at a championship level.

Buffalo entered the game averaging 29.2 points per contest, fueled by reigning MVP Josh Allen, who accounted for six touchdowns in the Bills’ 44–32 win over Tampa Bay just a week earlier. But Houston’s defense—allowing an NFL-low 16.4 points and 258 yards per game—rose to the occasion. The Texans sacked Allen eight times, tying a franchise single-game record, and pressured him relentlessly on a third of his dropbacks. Safety Calen Bullock delivered the performance of his young career, forcing three turnovers, including the game-sealing interception with 24 seconds remaining.

NFL: NOV 19 Cardinals at Texans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

“We definitely got the best defense in the league,” linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “You just got to put it on tape every day.”

Even when Houston briefly wavered—allowing an improbable fourth-and-27 conversion on a hook-and-ladder—Bullock quickly restored control. His second interception halted Buffalo’s final drive and secured the win, earning him a game ball from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Bullock’s breakout night could have been even bigger; a pick-six was wiped out by a penalty. Still, he became the first player since 2024 to record two interceptions and a forced fumble in a single game, and now ranks third in the NFL in interceptions since last season.

Houston’s defensive front, led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, also played lights out, combining for 4.5 sacks and consistently collapsing the pocket.

Now 6–5, the Texans have a 35% playoff chance according to ESPN Analytics. Their next challenge—a crucial Week 13 matchup against the 8–2 Indianapolis Colts—could determine whether Houston’s early-season resilience turns into a legitimate playoff push.

“We have that mindset, that we are the best every time we step out there,” Bullock said.

And on Thursday night, they looked exactly that.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

5 Takeaways From Meek Mill’s ‘Indie Pack Vol.1’ EP

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

37 Items
Entertainment

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close