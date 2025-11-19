Listen Live
Close
News

RodeoHouston Teases 2026 Lineup

While the full artist lineup is still under wraps, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offered a clear preview of what fans can expect.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rodeo Houston Landing Page | iOne Local | 2025-01-28
Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

RodeoHouston is already building excitement for 2026, giving fans an early look at the entertainment schedule by revealing the genres and dates for each concert. While the full artist lineup is still under wraps, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offered a clear preview of what fans can expect — and country music is once again set to dominate the season.

Country artists will take over 15 of the 21 nights, including the highly anticipated finale on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The closing night will feature a concert-only performance by superstar Cody Johnson, joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.

Beyond country, RodeoHouston is mixing in a variety of genres to appeal to the city’s diverse audience, including Latin, R&B, Christian, rock, pop, and regional Mexican music. Here’s the full breakdown of the 2026 entertainment schedule by genre:

  • Monday, March 2: Country
  • Tuesday, March 3: Latin
  • Wednesday, March 4: Country (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)
  • Thursday, March 5: Country
  • Friday, March 6: R&B (Black Heritage Day)
  • Saturday, March 7: Country
  • Sunday, March 8: Christian
  • Monday, March 9: Country (First Responders Day)
  • Tuesday, March 10: Country
  • Wednesday, March 11: Rock (Community Day)
  • Thursday, March 12: Country (Volunteer Appreciation Day)
  • Friday, March 13: Country
  • Saturday, March 14: Pop
  • Sunday, March 15: Regional Mexican (Go Tejano Day)
  • Monday, March 16: Country
  • Tuesday, March 17: Country
  • Wednesday, March 18: Country
  • Thursday, March 19: Country
  • Friday, March 20: Country
  • Saturday, March 21: Country
  • Sunday, March 22: Concert-only with Cody Johnson and special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser

RodeoHouston selects its performers each year based in part on feedback from season ticket holders — many of whom are longtime country fans — as well as input from volunteers. Ticket sales from previous years also help guide decisions, identifying which acts and genres draw the biggest crowds.

With the 2026 schedule shaping up, fans can expect a lineup that blends tradition, crowd favorites, and a few genre surprises when the full artist list is revealed.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Wale’s New Album ‘everything is a lot’ Key Takeaways

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, "I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger"

Hip-Hop Wired
Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Rolling Loud Co-Founder Claims Drake Keeps Ducking Their Offers

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close