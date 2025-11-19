RodeoHouston Teases 2026 Lineup

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

RodeoHouston is already building excitement for 2026, giving fans an early look at the entertainment schedule by revealing the genres and dates for each concert. While the full artist lineup is still under wraps, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offered a clear preview of what fans can expect — and country music is once again set to dominate the season.

Country artists will take over 15 of the 21 nights, including the highly anticipated finale on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The closing night will feature a concert-only performance by superstar Cody Johnson, joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.

Beyond country, RodeoHouston is mixing in a variety of genres to appeal to the city’s diverse audience, including Latin, R&B, Christian, rock, pop, and regional Mexican music. Here’s the full breakdown of the 2026 entertainment schedule by genre:

Monday, March 2: Country

Latin Wednesday, March 4: Country (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

Country Friday, March 6: R&B (Black Heritage Day)

Country Sunday, March 8: Christian

Country (First Responders Day) Tuesday, March 10: Country

Rock (Community Day) Thursday, March 12: Country (Volunteer Appreciation Day)

Country Saturday, March 14: Pop

Regional Mexican (Go Tejano Day) Monday, March 16: Country

Country Wednesday, March 18: Country

Country Friday, March 20: Country

Country Sunday, March 22: Concert-only with Cody Johnson and special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser

RodeoHouston selects its performers each year based in part on feedback from season ticket holders — many of whom are longtime country fans — as well as input from volunteers. Ticket sales from previous years also help guide decisions, identifying which acts and genres draw the biggest crowds.

With the 2026 schedule shaping up, fans can expect a lineup that blends tradition, crowd favorites, and a few genre surprises when the full artist list is revealed.