Listen Live
Close
Sports

CJ Stroud, Jalen Pitre Ruled Out for Texans’ Showdown With Bills

The defense is gonna have to really play lights out against Josh Allen and that Bills offense. Let's get that DUB!

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will once again be without star quarterback C.J. Stroud when they take the field against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” head coach DeMeco Ryans announced Tuesday.

Stroud has not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, though he showed progress by returning to practice in a limited capacity. Despite the improvement, the short week proved too tight a window for the second-year quarterback to be cleared in time. Ryans said Stroud is tracking toward a return in Week 13 when the Texans travel to face the Indianapolis Colts (8–2).

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Houston will also be without starting safety Jalen Pitre, who remains in concussion protocol after suffering his own head injury in Week 9. Like Stroud, Pitre participated in practice but could not complete the final steps required for clearance. Ryans pointed to the quick turnaround as the primary factor limiting both players’ availability.

This marks Stroud’s third consecutive missed game since sustaining the concussion against Denver. Backup quarterback Davis Mills has stepped up impressively in relief, guiding Houston to a 2–0 record with back-to-back game-winning drives against Jacksonville and Tennessee. Mills has averaged 22.5 points per game as a starter while throwing three touchdowns to one interception.

The Texans, once buried in an 0–3 hole, now sit at 5–5 and firmly in the AFC playoff mix. They enter Week 12 as the No. 8 seed, just behind the Jaguars for the final AFC wild-card position.

NFL: SEP 15 Buccaneers at Texans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Thursday’s matchup carries enormous postseason implications. A victory over Buffalo would give Houston a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker and jump its playoff chances from 26% to 37%, according to ESPN Analytics. A loss, however, would deal a significant blow — dropping those odds to just 15%.

With Stroud sidelined again, the Texans will rely on Mills for one more high-stakes performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close