Food & Drink

Thompson Restaurants' Cocktail Duo Inspired By Wicked Sequel

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’

Thompson Restaurants, which handles the dining portion of Thompson Hospitality, unveiled a pair of cocktails inspired by Wicked: For Good.

Published on November 18, 2025

Thompson Restaurants Wicked: For Good Cocktail Duo

Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will hit theaters in the States this weekend (November 21). To help usher in excitement for Wicked: For Good, Thompson Restaurants has a pair of “wicked good” cocktails inspired by the film.

Wicked: For Good follows the exploits of the misunderstood Elphaba Thropp, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West (Erivo), who is living on the run, and Glinda Upland, also known as Glinda the Good (Grande). We won’t spoil the premise, especially for those who haven’t seen the first film or the musical. The film’s sequel will focus on the musical’s second act and the arc of events that take place years after the first film.

Thompson Restaurants, which operates over 70 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Ohio, and South Florida, has created, with their excellent bar staff, Glinda’s Toss Toss and Elphaba’s Elixir after the film’s main protagonists.

Glinda’s Toss Toss is a bright cocktail with a base of Tito’s Vodka, lemonade, grenadine, and edible glitter with a sugar rim. Elphaba’s Elixir employs a foundation of Patrón Silver Tequila, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice, along with a hearty swirl of glitter and a sugared rim as well.

From now until November 30, curious sippers can visit these participating establishments from Thompson Restaurants:

Matchbox, Hen Quarter Prime, Ms. Peach’s, The Delegate, The Ridley, Makers Union, Milk & Honey, Velocity Wings, Social House, YOT, and South PMP.

Check out an image of the cocktails at the top of this piece and the trailer below. Let us know in the comments if you’re going to grab one soon.

Photo: Thompson Restaurants

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

