Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Debut 'No Good Deed' Duet

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Bring #BlackGirlMagic To Wickedly Excellent ‘No Good Deed’ Duet

The entertainment titans collaborated ahead of the Wicked: For Good release on a duet for the track 'No Good Deed'

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

#BlackGirlMagic makers Cynthia Erivo and ballerina Misty Copeland set the internet ablaze with their stirring duet for the Wicked: For Good track “No Good Deed.”

WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed
Source: WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed / WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed

Fresh off the pointe shoes of retiring from her perch as principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Copeland gracefully accompanied Erivo through a soul-stirring live rendition of the song.

“This raw new interpretation takes ‘No Good Deed’ in a strikingly different direction from the version audiences will hear in Wicked: For Good,” a press release for the performance stated. “Recorded live, the performance unites two artistic luminaries in perfect sync — a cinematic fusion of music and movement that embodies grace, strength, and transformation.”

In a rare moment of press that doesn’t include her costar, Ariana Grande, Erivo reminded everyone why she currently sits just one award away from the coveted EGOT status. Many fans felt she should have taken home the Oscar for her performance in the first Wicked film; however, if early reviews are any indication, she’s coming for another nomination for her performance in the highly anticipated sequel.

As for Misty, though she’s no longer a principal ballerina, she’s spent the last few weeks assuring her fans that this is not the end of the road for her as a dancer. For those unfamiliar with her historic journey to ABT’s legendary status, Copeland was handpicked by the late, great music icon Prince for his 2009 “Crimson and Clover” video, and was later made a key part of his 20Ten World Tour for its two-year run. Her appointment as principal made her the first Black woman in ABT’s history to achieve the feat.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that these two giants of their crafts always make beautiful art together. In 2016, the pair performed an impromptu performance for Cosmopolitan magazine of George Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

“Sometimes different forms of art collide to create one!,” Erivo said in a caption of the performance. “I make music with my voice and @mistyonpointe used it to paint pictures with her body. Thank you @cosmopolitan for bringing us together.”

Stunning!

The post Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Bring #BlackGirlMagic To Wickedly Excellent ‘No Good Deed’ Duet appeared first on Bossip.

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Bring #BlackGirlMagic To Wickedly Excellent ‘No Good Deed’ Duet was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close