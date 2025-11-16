Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles' Downfall This Season

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles’ Downfall This Season & Rating This Year’s Stacked Freshman Class

Published on November 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The NFC is still being ruled by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are fresh off a Super Bowl win, but can they repeat?

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai dig into the story behind the team’s 7-2 record and debate who will affect the team’s success throughout the rest of the season.

Related Stories

For Samaria, it’s their new offensive coordinator trying to find his footing in an outspoken receiver room, but Rodney is waiting for running back Saquon Barkley to prove he’s still got it.

Rodney was worried about his performance going into last Monday’s game against the Packers, and the assessment was fair. The low-scoring 10-7 Eagles win, only yielding 60 rushing yards on 22 carries for Barkley.

We gotta get him back on track. The Eagles will only go as far as Saquon’s greatness. I don’t care how well Jalen Hurts plays,” Rodney said. “If that run game is not efficient and effective, then I feel like that passing offense can’t even hit its peak and pinnacle without Saquon being its backbone.

There’s no argument that women’s college basketball has been outshining the men’s lately, but the men’s current freshman class have been putting up a good fight.

Samaria immediately shouts out Arizona Wildcat Koa Peat, while Rodney is more concerned with his beloved UNC and Caleb Wilson, who has a chance to make a real mark on the program amid a lengthy drought.

“He is one of the most athletic players that I have ever seen on a basketball court, and he has a dog in him that is uncommon for kids who end up going to UNC these days,” Rodney said. “It has been a really long time since we had a five-star recruit who had a legitimate chance at being an NBA All-Star. The University of North Carolina has not produced an NBA All-Star since Anton Jameson.”

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles’ Downfall This Season & Rating This Year’s Stacked Freshman Class was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close