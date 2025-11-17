Listen Live
Close
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

Police responded around 2 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting outside the upscale restaurant Sei Less

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Former Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning (Nov. 16) in midtown Manhattan, according to New York authorities and team officials.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting outside the upscale restaurant Sei Less. The NYPD did not initially release the victim’s name, but a New York Jets spokesperson confirmed Boyd was the individual who had been shot. The 29-year-old was struck in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Jets acknowledged the incident in a brief statement, saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.” As of the latest update, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

Boyd signed with the Jets earlier this year but had been on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury during an August practice. Before his time in New York, he spent two seasons with the Houston Texans, preceded by a year with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Teammates and fans have taken to social media to offer support. Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson posted a prayer for Boyd’s recovery, writing, “Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety.”

Messages from concerned fans continued to spread across Twitter (X) as the football community waits for updates on Boyd’s condition.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' Final Preview: Samus Will Not Be Embarking On This Journey Alone

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close