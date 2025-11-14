Listen Live
New Music Fridays: Wale, Summer Walker & Mario Release New Music

Published on November 14, 2025

ONE Musicfest 2025

After a four-year hiatus, a new label home with Def Jam, and a renewed sense of clarity, Wale has dropped his newest album, everything is a lot.

Wale has always been revered as one of hip-hop’s greatest, having timeless hits and major collaborations with artists like Rihanna. In the months leading to the album, the Washington D.C. rapper performed on festival stages at Dreamville Fest and One Music Fest, hosted the WWE WaleMania, released several singles and freestyles. He stayed busy, and this newest project proves it.

Critics are already saying that everything is a lot is organic, raw artistry from a rapper that always wore his feelings on his sleeve.

Also, Summer Walker concludes her album trilogy on Friday with her new highly anticipated album, Finally Over It. The 18-track album follows her 2021 release Still Over It.

Walker had been teasing her new R&B album for months, teasing several notorious artists to close the chapter on this trilogy. The features include Chris Brown, Anderson .Paak, GloRilla, Bryson Tiller and more.

Other artists, including Meek Mill, Mario and Ciara also released new music today.

Keep scrolling to explore a list of new jams to add to your Spotify playlists.

everything is a lot — Wale

Nice N’ SweetCiara ft. MOLIY & Oxlade

Heat The Streets Some Mo’ — Elmiene

Street Psalms — Tee Grizzley

Mood Swings — Mario

Indie Pack (Vol. 1) — Meek Mill

Chaos — iAMLYRIC Ft. Isaiah Rashad

Finally Over It — Summer Walker

New Music Fridays: Wale, Summer Walker & Mario Release New Music was originally published on hiphopnc.com

