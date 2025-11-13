Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 13, 2025

Published on November 13, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have brought new information to light concerning Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump. Recently released emails from Epstein’s estate detail a 2015 conversation between Epstein and author Michael Wolff about Trump’s upcoming CNN interview. The exchange suggests Epstein planned to leverage Trump’s expected denials of their relationship. Ranking member Robert Garcia confirmed that the committee is sifting through 23,000 more documents, stating, “the more Donald Trump tries to cover the Epstein files, the more we uncover.”

The U.S. Penny

In economic news, the decision to stop producing the U.S. penny is already causing ripples. Announced in February as a cost-cutting measure, the move has led to coin shortages, creating operational challenges for banks and retailers nationwide. The end of the one-cent coin was officially marked this week as Treasury Secretary Scott Besant struck the final penny at the Philadelphia Mint, closing a chapter in American currency.

Honda Recall

For those driving a Honda, a major recall has been issued for over 400,000 Civic models from 2016 to 2021. The alert follows the discovery of a manufacturing defect that could cause the wheels to detach while the vehicle is in motion. The issue stems from improperly installed steel lug seat inserts. Honda is strongly encouraging affected owners to visit a dealership for a free inspection and, if needed, a wheel replacement.

Former President Obama Makes a Surprise

Former President Barack Obama made a memorable appearance for a group of veterans. He surprised World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans traveling from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington, D.C. Boarding their flight, President Obama used the intercom to express his gratitude for their service, creating an emotional and unforgettable moment for everyone on board.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 13, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

