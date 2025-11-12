Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Belly Gang List His Dream Collabs: From Adele To Whitney Houston

When it comes to thinking big, Belly Gang Kushington isn’t putting any limits on his vision.

During his recent interview with Bswift on Hot 100.9, the rising rap star opened up about his dream collaborations — and his answers might surprise you.

While fans might expect him to name street legends like Jeezy or Yo Gotti, Belly Gang made it clear that his aspirations go far beyond the trap.

“I think we all know who I sound good with to feed our culture,” he said. “But to make that big music — I’m talking Adele, Post Malone… even if they got an old Whitney Houston hook they ain’t using.”

That statement says everything about where Belly Gang’s head is right now: evolution, elevation, and expansion.

He’s not just making records for the block — he’s building a catalog for the world.

“My dream collabs are about making big music for real,” he added. “I’m shooting for the stars.”

It’s a bold mindset that reflects how far Belly Gang has come.

From his viral “Friend Do” anthem to performing for 20,000 fans nightly on Lil Wayne’s tour, the Atlanta-bred rapper has proven he can hold his own on any stage.

Now, he’s thinking about how to bridge hip-hop’s raw storytelling with global sounds and timeless voices.

Imagine a gritty Belly Gang verse layered under Adele’s soulful vocals, or a modern-day anthem with a sampled Whitney Houston hook.

That’s the kind of creative space he’s aiming for — where authenticity meets artistry.

As he continues to rise, one thing’s for sure: Belly Gang isn’t just chasing hits. He’s chasing legacy.

Stay tuned to Hot 100.9, Indy’s #1 for hip-hop and R&B, for more exclusive interviews and artist spotlights from today’s most inspiring voices.

RELATED: Belly Gang on Hometown Love, and Lil Wayne’s Impact on His Journey

Belly Gang List His Dream Collabs: From Adele To Whitney Houston was originally published on hot1009.com