Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Man Pardoned For 2020 Election Scandal Wants Assault Pardon

Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon For Federal Assault Charge

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hearings Continue In Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump
Source: Pool / Getty

The presidential election of 2020 and the consequences of the subsequent insurrection are still reverberating five years later.

A Black man named Harrison Floyd was pardoned by Donald Trump from racketeering charges for his part in the illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election. According to ABC News, Floyd is hopeful that the pardon will also free him from criminal charges related to the assault of a federal agent in 2023.

“Obviously, there is an argument that this pardon extends to that charge, but that’s all I can tell you at this point,” Carlos J.R. Salvado, an attorney for Floyd, said in a brief phone interview with ABC News.

Floyd stands accused of physically attacking two FBI agents who were sent to issue him a subpoena in the federal investigation related to the MAGA agenda to make Trump president again. It is reported that Floyd body slammed an agent while yelling, “Who the f*** do you think you are?!”

The language of the pardon is very specific and Floyd’s lawyers argue that despite the assault charge being unrelated directly to the racketeering, it is, in a way, tangentially related and should cover the assault of the FBI agent. We’re not sure that a court will agree, but that’s what courts are for—to uncover the truth and make a ruling on the consequences.

Here is what the proclamation says according to MSNBC:

“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, do hereby grant a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities in, or advocacy for or of any slate of presidential electors … in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Floyd was not alone in receiving a presidential pardon; Rudy Giuliani and 75 other people were all given clemency for their illegal activities.

Just another day in MAGA’s AmeriKKKa.

The post Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon For Federal Assault Charge appeared first on Bossip.

Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon For Federal Assault Charge was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close