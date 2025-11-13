Former Deputy Arrested in 2024 Murder of Richmond Mother of Four

Source: Lamarcus Smith / FBCSO

Nearly 18 months after the tragic death of a Richmond mother of four, authorities have arrested her husband, bringing a long-awaited moment of relief for her grieving family.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lamarcus Smith was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Laura Smith, who was found fatally stabbed inside the couple’s home on Memorial Day 2024. Laura, a teacher’s aide with the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, was remembered as a loving mother and dedicated educator whose sudden death shook the community.

Investigators say Laura Smith died from “traumatic injuries,” but they continue to withhold further details due to the ongoing nature of the case. The couple’s four daughters were not at home at the time of the killing, officials confirmed.

Family members say the arrest brings mixed emotions.

“Overwhelming grief, and a sigh of relief, and just praising God for this moment and much more to come,” said Patsy Nesby, Laura’s mother, in an interview with KHOU 11. Her sister, Bridget Nesby, added, “It has been very traumatic for our family and especially for the girls. Just keeping our faith in God has brought us through.”

At the time of his wife’s death, Lamarcus Smith was serving as a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Officials say he resigned abruptly after meeting with internal affairs about the investigation. He had previously worked as a deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office before joining Precinct 4.

For Laura’s family, the arrest represents a long-awaited step toward justice.. and a measure of peace after nearly a year and a half of uncertainty.