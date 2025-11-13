Listen Live
Close
Local

Former Deputy Arrested in 2024 Murder of Richmond Mother of Four

At the time of his wife’s death, Lamarcus Smith was serving as a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lamarcus Smith
Source: Lamarcus Smith / FBCSO

Nearly 18 months after the tragic death of a Richmond mother of four, authorities have arrested her husband, bringing a long-awaited moment of relief for her grieving family.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lamarcus Smith was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Laura Smith, who was found fatally stabbed inside the couple’s home on Memorial Day 2024. Laura, a teacher’s aide with the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, was remembered as a loving mother and dedicated educator whose sudden death shook the community.

Investigators say Laura Smith died from “traumatic injuries,” but they continue to withhold further details due to the ongoing nature of the case. The couple’s four daughters were not at home at the time of the killing, officials confirmed.

Family members say the arrest brings mixed emotions.

“Overwhelming grief, and a sigh of relief, and just praising God for this moment and much more to come,” said Patsy Nesby, Laura’s mother, in an interview with KHOU 11. Her sister, Bridget Nesby, added, “It has been very traumatic for our family and especially for the girls. Just keeping our faith in God has brought us through.”

At the time of his wife’s death, Lamarcus Smith was serving as a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Officials say he resigned abruptly after meeting with internal affairs about the investigation. He had previously worked as a deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office before joining Precinct 4.

For Laura’s family, the arrest represents a long-awaited step toward justice.. and a measure of peace after nearly a year and a half of uncertainty.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close