‘Let’s Wrap This Up!’ Jhene Aiko Speaks Out As Big Sean Defends Her From Online Hate Amid Split Speculation

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

Big Sean may or may not be still in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, but he is making it clear that he’s not here for any negativity thrown her way.

The internet has been in a frenzy about a rumored breakup between the two after a ten-year relationship and a son together. Neither of the two have confirmed or denied the rumors; however, Sean hopped online to pour a little calming water on the flames. In response to a tweet about whether or not Aiko left her ex-husband to be with the Detroit born rapper, Sean had a few words for online haters.

“On some real s**t, I dont like this energy,” the “I Don’t F&*k Wit U” artist. “I dont mind whoever saying wild s**t about me cause i have a sense of humor n dont give a f**k. It’s Frustrating havin people say negative things towards her though. God Bless.”

Big of him. This comes after he also cleared up a rumor about an alleged new girlfriend who he was seen with during a livestream. As reported by BOSSIP, fans were surprised to see Sean already moving on when a clip surfaced of the rapper meeting the popular live-streamer N3on while an unidentified woman stood closely by.

“Yeah, unfortunately I never met this person in my life,” he said in the comments of a social media post. “This girl was standing next to [Hit-Boy], who is cut out [of] the video. I don’t know why the f**k she was so close to me, though. I didn’t see it at all ‘til I saw this video and can understand the frustrations. But I don’t even know this person at all.”

Jhene entered the chat to speak out for herself and clap back at the chatter online. She commented on The Shade Room’s post about her past marriage to shut down the speculation.

“Let’s wrap this up! Me and Dot eloped in Vegas after a few months of dating while I was still grieving the death of my brother. Dot did not abuse me and is not a bad guy. We had a short back and forth on Twitter that created rumors, but ultimately separated amicably due to the realization we were practically strangers who made an impulsive decision,” she wrote.

There’s been no shortage of thinkpieces about Sean and Jhene’s alleged split flooding social media but it remains to be seen when or if they’ll ever address the rumors. Their son, Noah, is also celebrating his third birthday this weekend…perhaps the family will all be together for a little fun.

It’s unclear when or why the rumors about their relationship started; however, there’s been conversation in recent years about why Big Sean hadn’t taken things to the next level. Jhene also dropped some not so subtle hints about wanting a ring when the two hit the stage together during her Magic Hour tour and she pointed to her naked left ring finger during one of his verses. The pair sent the rumor mill spinning again after they were spotted leaving a GQ party together while Jhene rocked a large diamond. However, she would later take to social media to shut down engagement rumors saying the ring was from her stylist. Bummer.

Still, it’s nice to see Sean stand up for Jhene as the pair spent a decade building a life together. It says a lot about the respect and love he has for her, despite any possible split. Ring or no ring, we’ll always have the dope music they made about and with one another.

The post ‘Let’s Wrap This Up!’ Jhene Aiko Speaks Out As Big Sean Defends Her From Online Hate Amid Split Speculation appeared first on Bossip.

‘Let’s Wrap This Up!’ Jhene Aiko Speaks Out As Big Sean Defends Her From Online Hate Amid Split Speculation was originally published on bossip.com