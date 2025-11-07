Listen Live
Entertainment

[VIDEO] Bun B Keeps in Trill about the Problem with AI Music

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bun B UGK
Source: @the.yenhouse / @the.yenhouse

Artists everywhere are grappling with a hot and complex topic: The rise of AI in music. When Bun B and Cory Mo stopped by 97.9 The Box to promote their new album Way More Trill (out now!), the two didn’t shy away from sharing real-talk about the creative and ethical problems posed by AI in music. They acknowledged that while AI tools may offer new ways to create and experiment, there’s a big question of what gets lost when human-feel, authenticity and cultural roots are overshadowed by algorithms.

The conversation isn’t happening in a vacuum. For example, the song Heart on My Sleeve (by the pseudonymous creator Ghostwriter977) used AI-generated vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd, and caused a major stir in the industry. Meanwhile, acclaimed producer Timbaland has gone full-tilt into AI with the launch of his new entertainment venture Stage Zero and its first fully AI-generated artist, TaTa Taktumi.

So when Bun B & Cory Mo discussed the topic with J-Mac of Good Morning H-Town, it wasn’t just commentary.. it was a front-row pass to a turning point.

Check out the clip below.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
LV TOUCH COLLECTION

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Hip-Hop Wired
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Hip-Hop Wired
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes get out the vote in Cypress.
News

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Halloween 2025
35 Items
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close