Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Age Gap Debate

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

The Phoenix shooting guard also has a daughter with the model and influencer.

Published on November 5, 2025

Jalen Green is just 23 years old, but already a basketball superstar…and a father. His relationship with his girlfriend and child’s mother, Draya, who is 40, has already elicited strong reactions on social media.

Now, the public has discovered that Green has a permanent tribute to the influencer, model, and swimsuit designer. In a video Draya posted to social media showing off her man’s long curly hair, it also showed that Green appears to have a large tattoo of Draya’s face on his back.

Green has been dating Draya since 2023 when he shot his shot in her DM’s. She’s also been linked to former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, with whom she has a nine-year-old son, Jru. Her 23-year-old son Kniko is from a previous relationship. Green’s daughter, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, is now 17 months old. She is his first child.

“I don’t know what people’s problem is,” Draya told TMZ in 2024. “Two adults being in love, I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way. It’s kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”

Social media users viewed this latest post as an attempt to showcase Green’s tattoo, rather than his hair length, and expressed themselves in comments on the post.

See the reactions below.

A ‘response’ from the league

What’s wrong with a lil tattoo art?

Or maybe not?

Some cars still run well despite high mileage, according to one user:

A little seasoning makes a difference.

Not his only Draya tattoo, apparently:

Adoption in store?

Was it voodoo?

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate was originally published on cassiuslife.com

