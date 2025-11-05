Listen Live
News

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur, who was a member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, died at the age of 78 in September.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

A documentary and scripted series about the life and legacy of the late Assata Shakur are reportedly in development. Assata Shakur, who was living in Cuba, died this past September.

In an exclusive report from Variety, siblings Giselle and Stephen Bailey are developing the documentary and scripted series centered on the life of the activist, who remained on the run from American authorities for 45 years.

“Assata’s story is important to all Americans as it reveals the powers that divide us and our capacity to heal,” Giselle and Stephen Bailey shared in a statement. The pair also brought HBO’s Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television. Shakur’s daughter, Kakuya Shakur, has given her blessing for the development of the projects, which will be produced by the Baileys’ Indigo Films.

Shakur was born Joanne Byron on July 16, 1947, and became a political activist before joining the Black Panther Party and later the Black Liberation Party. In the early 1970s, Shakur and other members of the BLA were involved in a shootout with New Jersey state troopers, killing one of the officers. In 1979, Shakur escaped prison with the assistance of the BLA and lived in Cuba from that point on.

Professor and activist Angela Davis is one of the executive producers of the documentary, with civil rights lawyer Lennox Hinds providing support to help round out the development of the project.

Photo: Getty

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Slim Thug
Music

One Gotta Go: The Biggest Boss — Who Runs It on National Boss Day?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close