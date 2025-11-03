Listen Live
Celebrity

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean: A Relationship Timeline

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko: A Relationship Timeline

Their story is filled with passion, art, and evolution, but even the deepest connections can take on different forms over time.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

big-sean-jhene-aiko-relationship-timeline
Source: WWD / Getty

After nearly a decade together, hip-hop and R&B fans are reeling from reports that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have quietly called it quits. It has us reminiscing on their 10-year relationship. Take a look at their relationship timeline amid split rumors.

According to Rolling Out, the pair, who are long celebrated for blending love, music, and creativity, reportedly ended their relationship due to unresolved concerns about commitment. While neither of the artists has publicly confirmed the breakup, insiders claim Aiko initiated the split after years of waiting for a proposal that never came.

As fans process the end of one of music’s most beloved unions, here’s a look back at their decade-long journey. From musical collaborators to soulmates and now, reportedly, co-parents navigating a new chapter, check out an entire relationship timeline from beginning to what may be the end.

2013–2015: The Collaboration That Started It All

big-sean-jhene-aiko-relationship-timeline
Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

The chemistry between Jhené Aiko and Big Sean first sparked when they began collaborating musically. Their work together on tracks like “Beware” and “I Know” hinted at a deeper connection. By 2015, whispers about their off-stage chemistry had fans speculating that the two were more than friends.

2016: Twenty88 & Going Public

big-sean-jhene-aiko-relationship-timeline
Source: WWD / Getty

In April 2016, the pair dropped their joint project Twenty88, blending R&B sensuality with hip-hop vulnerability. Around this time, Aiko and Sean began appearing publicly together, confirming what fans had already suspected—their creative partnership had evolved into romance.

2018–2019: A Brief Split

Dior Cruise Collection 2018 show, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 11 May 2017
Source: Penske Media / Getty

After several years of couple goals content, the two quietly separated in 2019. Despite the heartbreak, Aiko’s track “Triggered (Freestyle)” gave fans raw insight into her emotions post-breakup.

2020: Back Together & Stronger

Jhene Aiko Surprise 30th Birthday Yacht Party
Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

By 2020, the couple had reconciled, and fans rejoiced. Their appearances on red carpets and affectionate social media moments reignited hope that wedding bells might be next.

2022: Welcoming Baby Noah Hasani

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In November 2022, Aiko and Sean welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, solidifying their bond even further. The pair seemed to have found a balance between love, music, and family.

2025: The Reported Split

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Source: 2020HHA / Getty

Fast forward to late 2025, when Rolling Out reported the heartbreaking news of their separation. Sources revealed that while love remained, differences in long-term commitment expectations led to the end.

Despite the split, both artists reportedly remain amicable as they co-parent Noah. Their story is filled with passion, art, and evolution, but even the deepest connections can take on different forms over time. Wishing these two former love birds the best.

RELATED: How Jhené Aiko Is Bringing Relief To First Responders After Losing Everything

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko: A Relationship Timeline was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close