Sean “Diddy” Combs Doing the “Fluff n’ Fold” Behind Bars at Fort Dix

Sean “Diddy” Combs is starting his new life behind bars with a dose of hard labor. The hip-hop mogul, recently transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, has reportedly been assigned to work in the prison laundry room — washing, drying, and folding clothes for fellow inmates.

The job marks a dramatic shift for Combs, who was known for his lavish lifestyle and entourage of assistants. During his criminal trial, prosecutors claimed Diddy was so accustomed to luxury that he rarely handled simple tasks like charging his phone or fetching a bottle of water. Now, he’s expected to perform daily manual labor as part of his prison duties.

Combs was moved to Fort Dix early Thursday after being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. Compared to MDC Brooklyn, the low-security Fort Dix facility is said to offer better conditions and a more relaxed environment.

Diddy is serving a 50-month federal sentence and, according to the Bureau of Prisons, is currently scheduled for release on May 8, 2028. However, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, believes the music mogul could be released sooner with good behavior and program credits.

For now, Combs will be trading platinum records for piles of prison laundry — separating permanent press from delicates, and perhaps learning the meaning of “dirty work” in a whole new way.