Would You Trust a Robot Roommate? Meet NEO, the Humanoid Helper

So apparently, the future is knocking on our front doors — and it’s bringing cleaning supplies. A company called 1X Technologies just announced a humanoid robot named NEO, designed to live and work in your home. This thing can cook, clean, manage your schedule, and even learn new skills over time. You can reserve yours right now for just $200, with deliveries set to start in 2026. Y’all… $200 sounds cute until your “roommate” starts judging your life choices.

Now, don’t get me wrong — I love a little convenience just like anybody else. But the idea of having a robot folding my laundry and side-eyeing me for ordering DoorDash for the third time this week? It’s giving iRobot meets Alexa on steroids. Technology is moving so fast that it’s starting to feel like we’re living in one of those futuristic movies where the machines get too smart. Like, what happens when NEO learns my Starbucks order, my favorite playlist, and starts finishing my sentences? I don’t need a robot knowing me better than my man! Still, you can’t deny how wild this is. We’ve gone from Roombas bumping into furniture to full-blown humanoids that can take care of your home. It’s innovative, it’s cool, and it’s kind of creepy — all at once. The real question is, would you trust a robot in your house like that? Because as for me… I think I’ll stick with my house cleaner and vacuum for now.