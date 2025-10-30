Listen Live
Detroit Cop Logs Into Court Hearing… With No Pants On!

Published on October 30, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Now y’all know I’ve seen a lot of wild stories — but this one might take the cake. A Detroit police officer just went viral after showing up to a Zoom court hearing with no pants on.  Sir had on his uniform shirt, badge, and probably thought he was killing it — until the judge asked, “Officer, you got some pants on?” Like… that’s not the kind of question you ever want to hear in court!

This man was supposed to be representing the police department, not starring in an OnlyFans trailer. We’ve been doing Zoom meetings for years now, and somehow people still forget the basics. Check your camera, your mic, and your wardrobe before you log in! The moment went viral instantly, of course, because the internet doesn’t miss anything. Screenshots, clips, memes — the people had a field day. But honestly, it’s deeper than just a funny viral moment. It’s another reminder that professionalism still matters, even in virtual spaces. You can’t half-dress your way through life — literally. Whether it’s a court appearance, a job interview, or a staff meeting, treat it like you’re really in the room. Because in 2025, you are… and millions of people are watching.

