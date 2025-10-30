Detroit Cop Shows up Pantsless to Virtual Court

Source: Towfiqu Photography / Getty

You can’t make this up. A Detroit police officer showed up to a virtual court hearing with his uniform shirt on and no pants. Business up top, party down below.

It all went down during a Zoom session at Detroit’s 36th District Court. The judge looked up, saw the officer on screen, and asked, “You got some pants on, officer?”

The cop calmly replied, “No, sir,” then quickly adjusted the camera so only his upper body was visible.

The Detroit Police Department says they’re reviewing the situation and reminding everyone that court appearances — even virtual ones — still require professionalism.

Let’s be real. The pandemic might be over, but some folks are still living in that “Zoom meeting from the waist up” mindset.

This is proof that people have gotten a little too comfortable working from home. When you’re representing your job — especially as an officer — you’ve got to stay ready and professional at all times. You never know who’s watching.

Now the whole internet has seen more than they needed to.

What do you think? Should he face discipline, or was it just an embarrassing mistake?