Creators Are Talking About TIDAL Uploads

Published on October 28, 2025

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Independent creators are buzzing about TIDAL Upload, the platform’s new feature that lets artists directly upload their own music without going through a distributor.

The tool allows artists to post up to 200 original tracks, view analytics, and even participate in TIDAL’s Spotlight program for potential editorial placement.


But fans and artists are split on whether it’s a game-changer or a gamble.


“If you ever end up using TIDAL Upload, lmk — I’d love to hear your experience with it,” one creator posted on TikTok.


While Apple Music and Spotify require artists to use third-party distributors (like DistroKid or TuneCore) to get songs online, TIDAL Upload gives creators a direct route — no middleman, no upfront distribution fees.

That said, the platform doesn’t yet pay royalties for uploads, instead functioning more like a community tool to share original content and test visibility.


SoundCloud, on the other hand, has long offered direct uploads and monetization through its Repost program, making it more accessible for smaller artists seeking payout options. However, TIDAL’s edge is audio quality — with hi-res, lossless FLAC streaming that appeals to serious music lovers.

What Creators Are Saying
@user: “I don’t trust it 🤨”
@G.A.N.G: “That’s a great idea. Spotify and Apple should implement this as well.”
@law.of.robotics: “Could be huge for new/smaller artists.”
@Yerrrr: “Sounds very risky — Cash App being the only payout method is also concerning.”
@JusBaddMusic: “Spotify did this years ago… too much traffic, they stopped it.”
@nguX: “It’s like the app’s becoming more social media than streaming, with the payout structure feeling like a creator fund instead.”

TIDAL Upload is still in its early stages, but it’s clear the platform wants to blur the line between streaming service and creator space.

Whether it becomes a safe haven for indie artists or another experimental rollout remains to be seen.


Creators Are Talking About TIDAL Uploads was originally published on hot1009.com

