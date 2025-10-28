When Mýa Saves the Day – 5 Hours, 1 Stage, Absolute Legendary Energy

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Alright fam, buckle up—today’s Unhinged News just gave us a moment for the history books. When half the world was mourning the loss of a tour date, the real ones were witnessing a legend activate. On the The Boy Is Mine Tour, supported by Brandy and Monica, R&B sibling superstars, we had a last-minute shake-up: Muni Long, the rising R&B queen bringing realness, had to sit it out due to pneumonia. Enter: Mýa—literally flying in, with less than five hours’ notice, to fill the spot and kill it.

Let’s talk about the logistics of this moment: No rehearsal. No dancers. No sound-check spread out like a luxury. Mýa touched down, walked on that stage, and gave the crowd the kind of performance you save for milestones. Her vocals—immaculate. Her presence—untouchable. When the music world throws a curveball, only a true veteran hits it out the park, and sis hammered that moment into a smash. The crowd in Chicago didn’t just accept her—they elevated her.

What this tells me is two things: First, the culture is still watching and verifying. We see who shows up when it matters. Mýa showed up. Second, this tour just gained a surprise highlight. Even though Muni Long had to bow out, the fact that Mýa stepped in seamlessly gives the show extra steam. For Houston, for R&B lovers, for the fans who remember Mýa’s era—you witnessed that a legend moment can happen without warning. So when we talk about “who still runs it,” tonight it was Mýa’s time to shine.