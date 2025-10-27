Listen Live
DDG Says Just 30 Days Of Streaming Eclipsed His Music Earnings

During a discussion with Akademiks regarding the streaming world, DDG says streamers make more than rappers by a large margin.

Published on October 27, 2025

DDG had noticeable motion on the music charts, achieving gold and platinum-selling success on a pair of records in his discography in his still ongoing rapping career. Over the weekend, DDG revealed that he’s made more money in 30 days of streaming than he’s ever earned as a musician.

DDG was at ComplexCon over the weekend, sitting down with Akademiks as the pair discussed the rapper’s career and foray into the wider world of streaming. The Michigan native dropped the bombshell revelation of his music earnings as reported by Complex.

“For what I signed for, I made that in 30 days on Twitch,” he told Akademiks. Currently, DDG is signed to Epic Records and released the albums Blame the Chat and moo this year.

DDG leveraged YouTube to get his music to his fans, leading to this record deal after garnering millions of views on his own. He has since aligned himself with the likes of streamers such as Akademiks, PlaqueBoyMax, and others, such as Kai Cenat. Both DDG and PlaqueBoyMax named Cenat as the top streamer of the year during ComplexCon.

Check out the discussion below.

