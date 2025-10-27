10 Urban Horror Movies You Must See Before Haloween

Source: Renee Keith / Getty

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to get in the spooky spirit than with a marathon of terrifying urban horror films? From street legends to supernatural mysteries in the city, these ten movies mix suspense, scares, and a touch of the urban experience that will keep you on edge all October.

The List:

Candyman (1992) – A classic urban legend comes to life in Chicago. Say his name five times… if you dare. Tales from the Hood (1995) – Horror meets social commentary in this anthology of chilling stories set in urban neighborhoods. Child’s Play (1988) – Chucky, the killer doll, wreaks havoc, blending supernatural horror with city life fears. Deadly Illusions (2020) – Dark secrets and suspense in an urban setting that prove appearances can be deadly. Bones (2001) – Snoop Dogg stars as a vengeful spirit, haunting the streets in this urban horror classic. Ratter (2015) – A tech-driven thriller about cyberstalking in the city, showing that sometimes the scariest monster is real life. The People Under the Stairs (1991) – A terrifying tale of urban decay, hidden treasures, and evil that lurks where you least expect. Urban Legend (1998) – College campus legends become deadly reality in this suspenseful thriller. Attack the Block (2011) – Aliens invade a South London neighborhood; survival and urban street smarts collide. Us (2019) – Jordan Peele’s masterpiece of dual identities and suburban horrors that feel all too close to home.