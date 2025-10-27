Swizz Beatz Takes Flight With Historic Airplane Design Collabo

Swizz Beatz is literally taking his creativity to new heights. The Grammy-winning producer and art aficionado has officially become the first music artist in history to design an airplane, debuting his bold red-and-black aircraft in partnership with Qatar Airways. The one-of-a-kind plane was unveiled during Art Basel Paris on October 22, just days before its scheduled flyover at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Doha, Qatar, on October 26.

Source: Emma McIntyre/NBC / Getty

Designed under Swizz’s creative direction, the aircraft is a visual symphony of burgundy chrome, sleek black and silver lines, and bright white wings that strike a balance between elegance and power. According to an October 22 press release, the design embodies “motion and emotion through the lines themselves,” blending Swizz’s rhythmic artistry with aeronautical precision. The interior continues that theme, featuring a sculptural, minimal, and immersive aesthetic reminiscent of a luxury private jet.

But the project goes far beyond the plane’s striking visuals. Swizz and his wife, Alicia Keys, are also launching the “Creative 100” through their Dean Collection, spotlighting 100 of the most influential figures across art, fashion, music, design, and sports. Passengers will experience curated in-flight entertainment — including films, interviews, and podcasts featuring talents such as DJ Black Coffee, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, fashion designer Yoon Ahn, and Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni.

“For travelers, it means every journey becomes more than a flight,” Swizz said. “It’s a connection to creativity, culture, and inspiration.”

With this partnership, Swizz Beatz isn’t just redefining the skies — he’s turning air travel itself into an art form.