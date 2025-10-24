Listen Live
Keisha Nicole Show

Unhinged News: Your Pillowcase Is Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat!

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Problems in The Bedroom
Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Alright y’all, grab your detergent and maybe a little bleach because today’s Unhinged News might have you side-eyeing your bed tonight. According to a new report from Amerisleep, if you go just one week without washing your pillowcase, it can build up around 3 million bacteria colonies per square inch. Let me repeat that — three million! That’s 17,000 times dirtier than a toilet seat. 

Experts say all that funk comes from your sweat, drool, hair oils, and dead skin while you sleep. Basically, your pillow is out here fighting for its life every night while you’re dreaming.  So if you’ve been putting off laundry day or flipping your pillow over and calling it “clean,” baby… you might be laying your head on a science experiment.

Dermatologists say all that buildup can lead to breakouts, allergies, and skin irritation. So if your skin’s been acting up and you’ve been blaming stress or the weather — go ahead and check that pillowcase. That “I’ll wash my sheets next weekend” plan? Yeah… you might wanna move that up to tonight. So let’s be honest — when’s the last time you changed your pillowcase?  Be real!

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Hip-Hop Wired
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Kevin Gates' Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close