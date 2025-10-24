Unhinged News: Your Pillowcase Is Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat!

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Alright y’all, grab your detergent and maybe a little bleach because today’s Unhinged News might have you side-eyeing your bed tonight. According to a new report from Amerisleep, if you go just one week without washing your pillowcase, it can build up around 3 million bacteria colonies per square inch. Let me repeat that — three million! That’s 17,000 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Experts say all that funk comes from your sweat, drool, hair oils, and dead skin while you sleep. Basically, your pillow is out here fighting for its life every night while you’re dreaming. So if you’ve been putting off laundry day or flipping your pillow over and calling it “clean,” baby… you might be laying your head on a science experiment.

Dermatologists say all that buildup can lead to breakouts, allergies, and skin irritation. So if your skin’s been acting up and you’ve been blaming stress or the weather — go ahead and check that pillowcase. That “I’ll wash my sheets next weekend” plan? Yeah… you might wanna move that up to tonight. So let’s be honest — when’s the last time you changed your pillowcase? Be real!