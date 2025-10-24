Listen Live
Nonprofit Founder Accused of Blowing $11 Million in Fraud

Published on October 24, 2025

Alright y’all, let’s get into today’s Unhinged News because this one is wild. So prosecutors say a 46-year-old woman named Connie Bobo — yes, Bobo — who ran a nonprofit that was supposed to feed low-income children, allegedly finessed over $11 million in government funds. And instead of feeding the kids, sis decided to feed her luxury lifestyle.

According to the feds, Connie was out here filing fake receipts, claiming she served six million meals. But the math? It was not mathing. Instead, investigators say she spent that cash like she had a reality show on Bravo. A cool $1 million mansion that she called her “office,” another $2.2 million in real estate, and let’s not forget — a bright yellow G-Wagon for her man. Not the kids’ meal money going to her man’s Benz!

And it gets even messier. Sis reportedly gave her man about $1.4 million in straight cash, and he turned around and blew a couple hundred thousand on top of that. Girl, you didn’t run a nonprofit — you ran a sugar mama foundation!

Now, look, I’m all for people getting to the bag, but not like this. You can’t be out here robbing the children to ride in luxury. This is one of those stories that makes you shake your head and laugh at the same time — because how do you explain to the feds that your “feeding the kids” money turned into a G-Wagon and an office mansion? Whew. If “fumbled the mission” was a person, it’s definitely Miss Bobo.

