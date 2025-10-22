Listen Live
Shaboozey Teams Up Coors Light To Launch A Limited T-Shirt Drop

A Lil’ Positivity: Shaboozey & Coors Light Drop Limited-Edition Tee For A Good Cause

Published on October 22, 2025

Shaboozey is partnering with an iconic beer brand to help bring music to those who need it the most.

Shaboozey and Coors Light tee
Source: Coors Light x Shaboozey

Coors Light is continuing its Chill on Shuffle partnership with popular music artists across a variety of genres, teaming up with country superstar Shaboozey for a limited t-shirt drop. The tees are inspired by the chill vibes both the singer and the beer brand are known for.

“It’s been amazing to partner with Coors Light this year to bring chill experiences such as concert tickets, signed vinyls, exclusive merch, and now these limited-edition tees, to fans across the country,” Shaboozey said, per a press release. “Designing these t-shirts together was a fun way to connect with fans beyond my concerts; and I love that the proceeds will support a good cause.”

A portion of the proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to Musicians on Call, a charity that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments.

Coors Light launched their music platform Chill Amplified in 2024, including artists like Lainey Wilson, LL COOL J, Mt. Joy, and Tainy. For the new year, the platform refreshed its sound to inspire music fans everywhere to “Choose Chill” with new, electrifying acts—including 6X GRAMMY Award nominee Shaboozey.

Shaboozey, along with Latin music icon Yandel, joined the roster in 2025, “bringing refreshment to their respective genres in music.”

“Our mission for Chill Amplified is simple: inspire everyone to choose chill,” Marcelo Pascoa–the vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands–said in a press release. “Coors Light and Music are the perfect pairing. Now, with Shaboozey and Yandel joining the party, we have the opportunity to reach even more fans across the country.”

Fans 21+ can purchase the limited drop starting now at www.teesonshuffle.com. The daily drops will occur at 9 a.m. ET on 10/22, and 10/24 while supplies last through 10/25.

