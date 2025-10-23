Listen Live
Netflix Honors Selena With New Documentary ‘A Family’s Legacy

Selena’s Story Shines Again: Netflix to Release Definitive Documentary on the Queen of Tejano

Published on October 23, 2025

Fans who grew up dancing to her hits and quoting her iconic movie lines will finally get a deeper look into the life of Selena Quintanilla. Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy — the long-awaited definitive documentary about the beloved Mexican-American superstar — is set to premiere on Netflix on November 17.

The film, directed by Isabel Castro (Mija, Darlin’), celebrates not only Selena’s rise to fame but also the family band that helped launch her career. Selena y Los Dinos traces their journey from performing at local quinceañeras to selling out massive stadiums, offering an intimate look at the people behind the music. Executive producers include Michele Anthony and Selena’s siblings, Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla III, who were also key members of the band.

What makes this project especially exciting for fans is the inclusion of never-before-seen footage from the Quintanilla family archives. “As a filmmaker, I wanted to honor her extraordinary rise and enduring legacy while also giving a window into her life behind the stage,” said Castro. “Through personal archives and intimate interviews, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before.”

Premiering earlier this year at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the documentary earned the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling. Suzette Quintanilla expressed her excitement, saying, “We’re grateful to have a platform that helps bring Selena’s story to fans around the world.”

Produced by Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, J. Daniel Torres, David Blackman, and Simran Singh, Selena y Los Dinos promises to capture the heart, magic, and cultural impact of the Queen of Tejano — reminding the world why her legacy still shines bright 30 years later.

