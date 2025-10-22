Eminem Finds Love Again—This Time With His Longtime Hairstylist

Eminem may be famously private, but it seems the “Lose Yourself” rapper isn’t afraid to mix business with pleasure. The 53-year-old hip-hop icon is reportedly dating his longtime hairstylist and makeup artist, Katrina Malota, according to multiple outlets.

Katrina, also a Michigan native, has spent over 15 years honing her skills in the beauty industry. On her professional website, she lists Eminem—whom she fondly refers to as her “local hometown genius”—as one of her clients, along with other major stars like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke. Their working relationship has apparently blossomed into something deeper over the years, marking Eminem’s first known romantic relationship since his tumultuous history with ex-wife Kimberly Scott.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has kept his personal life intensely guarded, especially after finalizing his second divorce from Scott in 2006. The pair share three children—Alaina (32), Hailie (29), and Stevie (23). Despite his fame, Eminem has always prioritized fatherhood, particularly when it comes to protecting his children from the spotlight.

His daughter Hailie, now a podcast host and married to Matt Moeller since 2023, continues to carry that torch. She has spoken openly about the delicate balance of public life and private parenting—a philosophy deeply influenced by her father’s approach.

While Eminem’s new relationship is still under wraps in terms of public appearances, those close to the rapper suggest he’s found both comfort and connection in someone who’s been behind the scenes all along.