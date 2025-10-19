AV Daily Power Point "Daily Bread"
|“Give us today our daily bread.”
|Matthew 6:11
|Isn’t it fascinating how our relationship with time shapes our peace? We live in a world obsessed with “more” and “later”—savings accounts for next year, pantries stocked for next month, minds racing toward tomorrow. Yet here, in Matthew 6:11, Jesus offers us the secret to true peace: “Give us today our daily bread.”
|Notice He doesn’t teach us to pray, “Give me enough for next month” or “Prepare everything I’ll ever need.” Instead, He invites us into something far more intimate—a daily conversation, a daily trust, a daily discovery of God’s provision. Each sunrise brings fresh mercy; each moment carries new grace.
|This isn’t about neglecting wisdom or abandoning planning—it’s about finding freedom in knowing that the same God who holds the stars in place also holds your needs in His hands. Today’s challenges are met with today’s strength. Today’s hunger is satisfied with today’s bread.
|When we embrace this truth, something shifts inside us. Our shoulders lighten from carrying burdens meant for another day. Our hearts settle into the rhythm of God’s care, discovering that His daily provision is far sweeter than tomorrow’s worries.
Dear Heavenly Father
Thank You for hearing every worry in my heart—the ones I speak out loud and the ones I hold inside. When tomorrow feels overwhelming and I’m tempted to carry more than today’s load, remind me of Your faithful care that never fails.Help me trust that each morning brings fresh grace from Your hand. Where I see uncertainty, show me Your provision. Where fear creeps in, fill me with Your peace. Thank You for caring about every detail of my life and meeting me right where I am.In Jesus’ name, Amen.
