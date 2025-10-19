AV Daily Power Point “Daily Bread”



Dear Heavenly Father



Thank You for hearing every worry in my heart—the ones I speak out loud and the ones I hold inside. When tomorrow feels overwhelming and I’m tempted to carry more than today’s load, remind me of Your faithful care that never fails.Help me trust that each morning brings fresh grace from Your hand. Where I see uncertainty, show me Your provision. Where fear creeps in, fill me with Your peace. Thank You for caring about every detail of my life and meeting me right where I am.In Jesus’ name, Amen.