From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

H-Town, our guy Maxo Kream just did something wild — he stepped straight out the studio and into the wrestling ring!

This weekend, the Houston rapper made his pro wrestling debut at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling “Bases Loaded” event in Katy, Texas. The show went down at Home Run Dugout, blending hip-hop and wrestling for one unforgettable night that had the city buzzing.

Fans packed the venue to see Maxo Kream throw down, and he did not disappoint — hitting the ring with all that Southwest swagger and even landing a choke slam that had the crowd losing it!

Booker T himself — the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and Houston legend — was in the building, showing love to Maxo as he embraced a whole new arena (literally).

The “Bases Loaded” event mixed live performances, wrestling matches, and surprise appearances from some of H-Town’s favorite names. But it was Maxo Kream’s big moment that stole the show and proved once again — Houston runs every lane we step into.