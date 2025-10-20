Listen Live
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

H-Town, our guy Maxo Kream just did something wild — he stepped straight out the studio and into the wrestling ring

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maxo Kream
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

H-Town, our guy Maxo Kream just did something wild — he stepped straight out the studio and into the wrestling ring! 

This weekend, the Houston rapper made his pro wrestling debut at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling “Bases Loaded” event in Katy, Texas. The show went down at Home Run Dugout, blending hip-hop and wrestling for one unforgettable night that had the city buzzing.

Fans packed the venue to see Maxo Kream throw down, and he did not disappoint — hitting the ring with all that Southwest swagger and even landing a choke slam that had the crowd losing it!

Booker T himself — the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and Houston legend — was in the building, showing love to Maxo as he embraced a whole new arena (literally).

The “Bases Loaded” event mixed live performances, wrestling matches, and surprise appearances from some of H-Town’s favorite names. But it was Maxo Kream’s big moment that stole the show and proved once again — Houston runs every lane we step into. 

Related Tags

H-Town Houston Maxo Kream

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Judicial gavel resting on Vintage Parchment Paper Antique Writing and Calligraphy Concept
News

Turkey Leg Hut’s $6.5M Bankruptcy Case Closed, No Payment to Creditors

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.7 Billion After No One Wins Big Prize
Lifestyle

On The Way to Church Texas Man Wins $1.8 Billion Powerball

Trump Burger
News

Houston’s Trump Burger Closes, ICE Says Owner Faces Deportation

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close