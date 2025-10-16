Listen Live
Doechii Brings Twin Sisters On Stage As Her Backup Dancers

Published on October 16, 2025

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Doechii Brings Family Vibes to the Stage with Her Twin Sisters as Backup Dancers

Talk about keeping it in the family! 🔥 Doechii just leveled up the meaning of “squad goals” — by having her twin sisters serve as her backup dancers on the Live From the Swamp Tour.

The Florida-born rap star has always brought unmatched energy and creativity to her performances, but seeing her share the stage with her sisters adds a whole new layer of authenticity.

Together, they move with perfect chemistry — blending choreography, confidence, and that signature Swamp Princess edge that’s made Doechii one of the most talked-about performers in the game right now.

From the viral choreography to the fashion to the sisterly bond, fans can’t stop showing love online.

Many are calling it one of the dopest tour setups of the year — proving once again that Doechii doesn’t just perform… she creates moments.

