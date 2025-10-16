Listen Live
Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

Published on October 16, 2025

Summer Walker
Source: LVRN / Interscope

Summer Walker just broke the internet with a new announcement: Finally Over It, dropping November 14, 2025, will close out her Over It trilogy.  She’s already given us a taste with “Heart of a Woman” — a vulnerable R&B ballad where she admits she’s caught between leaving and staying in a toxic relationship. And to shake things up, she dropped “Spend It” as the second single — a swaggering anthem where Summer leans into her worth and isn’t afraid to demand what’s due.  If those two show us anything, it’s that Finally Over It won’t be soft — it’ll be balanced, raw, and full of surrender and strength.

Looking back, I fell in love with Summer the first time I heard her on “CPR” and then the trilogy that started it all with the debut Over It in 2019. That album gave us tracks like “Playing Games,” “Stretch You Out,” and the remix of “Girls Need Love” with Drake.  The project established Summer’s sound — atmospheric, intimate, emotionally raw — and cemented her in modern R&B. Then came Still Over It in 2021, which was more than a sequel: it was a story. It navigated heartbreak, betrayal, motherhood, pain, and reflection, with features from Cardi B, JT and more. That album resonated because she leaned into her truth — not the pretty version, but the messy, in-between version. Critics praised her honesty, especially when she skewered her lover’s behavior in songs like “4th Baby Mama.” 

So now, we wait for Finally Over It, knowing it may wrap up everything we’ve felt along the way. The first two singles tell us this: she’s over the confusion but not over the humanity of it all. A woman who danced in the dark of heartbreak, and now steps into the light on her own terms. I can’t wait to hear how she ties it all together — the anger, the growth, the clarity, the letting go — in her most powerful chapter yet. 

