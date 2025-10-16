Listen Live
Music

Akon's Next move? Turning His R&B Hits Into Country Gold

Akon’s Next move? Turning His R&B Hits Into Country Gold

The Grammy-nominated artist confirmed he’s been quietly working on a major project for the past five years, re-recording his entire music

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - July 16, 2025
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Music fans didn’t see this one coming—Akon is taking it to the country.

The Grammy-nominated artist confirmed he’s been quietly working on a major project for the past five years, re-recording his entire music catalog in a country music style. The reimagined versions will feature Akon as a guest artist, with top country singers stepping in to perform the vocals.

According to reports, the project is set to start releasing in the coming months, blending Akon’s signature R&B and pop sound with southern twang and steel guitars.

Fans online are already calling it “the crossover we never knew we needed.” From “Smack That” to “Don’t Matter,” it looks like Akon is ready to bring his global hits to a whole new crowd—boots, hats, and all.

Related Tags

Grammy

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close