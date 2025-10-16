Akon’s Next move? Turning His R&B Hits Into Country Gold

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Music fans didn’t see this one coming—Akon is taking it to the country.

The Grammy-nominated artist confirmed he’s been quietly working on a major project for the past five years, re-recording his entire music catalog in a country music style. The reimagined versions will feature Akon as a guest artist, with top country singers stepping in to perform the vocals.

According to reports, the project is set to start releasing in the coming months, blending Akon’s signature R&B and pop sound with southern twang and steel guitars.

Fans online are already calling it “the crossover we never knew we needed.” From “Smack That” to “Don’t Matter,” it looks like Akon is ready to bring his global hits to a whole new crowd—boots, hats, and all.