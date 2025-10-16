Listen Live
Diddy’s Prison Sentence Comes with Strict Post-Release Conditions.

From platinum plaques to prison checks, Diddy’s comeback story will have to start with compliance, counseling, and confronting the demons that brought him down.

Published on October 16, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be serving 50 months behind bars, but his road to freedom will be far from simple once he’s out. The hip-hop mogul — recently sentenced in federal court after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act — will face five years of supervised release filled with strict conditions aimed at treatment and accountability.

According to court filings made public Wednesday, Diddy will be required to take part in outpatient programs addressing both substance abuse and mental health issues. As part of that, he must take all prescribed medication unless directed otherwise by a licensed provider. The former Bad Boy Records boss must also complete a court-approved domestic-violence intervention program — a pointed condition given the resurfaced 2016 footage showing him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

Other restrictions include submitting to random searches and avoiding any contact with his victims. Federal law also bars him from owning or accessing any firearms or “destructive devices” — a rule highlighted by the earlier raids on his properties in Miami, L.A., and New York, where multiple guns with scratched-off serial numbers were recovered.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who handed down the sentence, recommended that Diddy serve his time at a low-security facility close to the New York metropolitan area. His attorneys have specifically requested placement at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Although he was acquitted of the more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges, Diddy’s upcoming years will be tightly monitored — a stark fall for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures, now facing the long road of rehabilitation and scrutiny beyond prison walls.

