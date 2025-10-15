Listen Live
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Now this right here is real Houston history. Marie Broussard just turned 102 years old, and she’s still out here doing her thing

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

J Mac
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Now this right here is real Houston history. Marie Broussard just turned 102 years old, and she’s still out here doing her thing like time forgot about her. Born right here in the H, Ms. Marie is proof that style, grace, and good energy never get old. When most folks would be slowing down, she’s still stepping out — heels on, nails done, and a smile ready for everybody she meets.

Still Fly at 102

Every morning, Marie gets up, gets dressed, and makes sure she looks good. We’re talking matching suits, jewelry, and lipstick poppin’. She says looking good makes her feel good, and that’s the secret right there.

Still Moving Like She’s 42

Marie still lives on her own in north Houston and doesn’t miss a beat. She hits up H-E-B, walks the aisles herself, and makes sure she stays active. She even took a three-day Amtrak trip to California earlier this year — and she’s already planning her next trip to Louisiana to hit the casino with her friends.

Family First

Marie’s a proud mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and now even a great-great-grandmother. She’s raised generations with love, faith, and strength, and her family says she’s still the heartbeat of everything they do.

Her Secret

When folks ask how she made it to 102, Marie keeps it simple — “Keep God first, stay moving, and never stop looking good.” And that’s the kind of energy we all need to carry into tomorrow.

Happy 102nd birthday to Houston’s own Marie Broussard — a living legend still shining bright.

Look at the video below.

Related Tags

Houston Louisiana Radio One

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

President Trump Says Coca-Cola Plans To Switch To Cane Sugar In U.S. Formula
14 Items
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day: 12 Tasty Deals & Discounts in Houston

Saint Laurent Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week
Entertainment

Here’s Why Deputies Shut Down Daniel Caesar’s Surprise Show in Houston

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close