Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Now this right here is real Houston history. Marie Broussard just turned 102 years old, and she’s still out here doing her thing like time forgot about her. Born right here in the H, Ms. Marie is proof that style, grace, and good energy never get old. When most folks would be slowing down, she’s still stepping out — heels on, nails done, and a smile ready for everybody she meets.

Still Fly at 102

Every morning, Marie gets up, gets dressed, and makes sure she looks good. We’re talking matching suits, jewelry, and lipstick poppin’. She says looking good makes her feel good, and that’s the secret right there.

Still Moving Like She’s 42

Marie still lives on her own in north Houston and doesn’t miss a beat. She hits up H-E-B, walks the aisles herself, and makes sure she stays active. She even took a three-day Amtrak trip to California earlier this year — and she’s already planning her next trip to Louisiana to hit the casino with her friends.

Family First

Marie’s a proud mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and now even a great-great-grandmother. She’s raised generations with love, faith, and strength, and her family says she’s still the heartbeat of everything they do.

Her Secret

When folks ask how she made it to 102, Marie keeps it simple — “Keep God first, stay moving, and never stop looking good.” And that’s the kind of energy we all need to carry into tomorrow.

Happy 102nd birthday to Houston’s own Marie Broussard — a living legend still shining bright.

