The Future of Basketball Officiating Just Went High-Tech

In a sport where milliseconds and inches decide outcomes, the NBA is turning to technology to help keep the game fair. A defining moment came last season when LeBron James tipped in a buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers. To the naked eye, it looked dangerously close to offensive basket interference — but the referees ruled it good, and replays confirmed it. Now, the league’s newest tool, “automated officiating,” has proven the call wasn’t even close.

Source: (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

This cutting-edge system uses high-speed cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence to track everything on the court — from the basketball’s arc to the position of every player’s fingertips and feet. “Turns out, computers are really good at this,” said Evan Wasch, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics. He explained that automation not only improves accuracy on objective calls but also allows human referees to focus on complex judgment plays, effectively creating a “double bottom-line benefit.”

The system is part of a broader wave of tech-driven officiating across sports. Major League Baseball will implement robot-assisted umpires next season, tennis has replaced most line judges with automated systems, and soccer uses goal-line and offsides technology to remove guesswork.

Importantly, NBA referees aren’t being replaced — they’re being enhanced. The league sees this as a partnership between humans and machines, combining sharp instincts with unmatched data precision. With every fingertip and flight path now measurable, basketball’s margin for error has never been smaller — and its integrity never stronger.