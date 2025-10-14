From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

HBCU homecomings are legendary—and this weekend, Texas Southern University is turning up! With JMac School happening, the energy is about to be unmatched. If you’ve never been, here’s why you need to be prepared and pull up.









1. Feel the School Spirit







TSU is alive with pride. From chants to banners to fly outfits, you’ll catch that HBCU energy immediately.







2. Reconnect with Your People







Alumni, classmates, family—homecoming brings everyone together. JMac School is all about preparation, so come ready to network, link up, and make connections.







3. Tailgate Like a Boss







Food, music, games—TSU tailgates are a whole vibe. DJs, friends, and fire eats? You don’t want to miss it.







4. Cheer on the Tigers







Football, basketball, or other events—cheering with thousands of TSU students and alumni is unmatched. Feel the hype, and rep your colors proudly.







5. Step Shows and Live Performances







Step shows, performances, and talent showcases are highlights of TSU homecoming. The energy is nonstop, and JMac School is here to make sure you’re ready for it all.







6. Meet New People







Students, alumni, and visitors come from all over. Whether you’re there to vibe, network, or just enjoy the culture, TSU homecoming is where you’ll meet your people.







7. Eat Well, Really Well







From classic soul food to unique street eats, homecoming food at TSU is fire. Come hungry, leave happy.







8. Experience Rich Tradition







From parades to step competitions to coronations, TSU homecoming celebrates culture, heritage, and Black excellence. You’re not just attending—you’re witnessing history.







9. Family-Friendly Fun







Even if you roll with family, there’s something for everyone. Games, shows, and interactive events make it a weekend everyone can enjoy.







10. Make Memories That Last







From dancing at step shows to cheering on the Tigers to snapping photos with friends, TSU homecoming is a weekend you’ll never forget. Be prepared, because JMac School wants you to soak it all in.