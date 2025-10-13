Listen Live
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Chance The Rapper Condems ICE At Chicago Show

Chance The Rapper used his recent show in Chicago to condemn the actions of ICE agents in the city within the past few weeks. 

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As agents from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement patrol the streets of Chicago carrying out raids in immigrant communities, numerous people have vocalized their opposition to the agency’s policies. Included among them is Chance The Rapper, who made a strong statement at his show in his hometown last Friday at Northerly Island (October 10).

During the performance on his And We Back Tour, the screen behind him onstage read “F**k ICE” in bold letters as he ended  the song “Drapetomania”. The rapper also sported a custom-made chain with the same message. The crowd roared with approval as the message was displayed. That song was part of a set that ran over 90 minutes, featuring songs from his latest album, Star Line.

“This is a crucial time and you live in one of the most important cities in the world, believe it,” Chance said to the crowd, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.  “Not just ‘cause of today, but historically,” he added. “I hope you know your history. I hope you take the time to look up what happens throughout history in Chicago any time [people] try and bully us. The power is in the hands of the people, the fight towards liberation continues and I’m so proud of y’all. I’m so proud to call myself a Chicagoan.”

The behavior of ICE agents as they’ve worked to carry out deportations in Chicago at the behest of President Donald Trump has been heavily scrutinized, particularly incidents of their raiding an apartment building in the Logan Square neighborhood at night and the tear gassing near a public school. Trump has also called up National Guard troops to the city. Another recent incident involved a City Council member being roughly arrested after she tried to see immigrants who were being detained.

Chance the Rapper was criticized by a few online for his message, with some pointing to his support of former President Barack Obama who also oversaw deportations. But the majority applauded his stance and expressed their support online. The show itself was a jam-packed affair, with his brother Taylor Bennett, Do or Die, Jamila Woods and Vic Mensa showing up to perform.

Chance The Rapper Condems ICE At Chicago Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CABINET

George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends JD Vance Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Hip-Hop Wired

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
185 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Logos
Crime

Houston Group Behind $300,000 Target Theft Spree Arrested

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close