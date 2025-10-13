Halftime drama: George Strait vs. Bad Bunny heats up!

A growing online movement is calling for country music legend George Strait to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, replacing Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny amid controversy surrounding his selection.

The petition, launched on Change.org by user Kar Shell, argues that Strait — widely regarded as the “King of Country Music” — better embodies the values and spirit of American culture that the Super Bowl represents. It claims that the halftime show should “unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt.”

Source: IG/@badbunnypr / IG/@badbunnypr

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was announced as this year’s headliner last month. The decision immediately drew backlash from conservative commentators who accused the rapper and singer of harboring anti-Donald Trump sentiments and promoting divisive political views. Critics point to his past comments on U.S. immigration policies and his decision to cancel parts of a U.S. tour over concerns that his Latino fans might be targeted by ICE agents.

The petition praises Strait, 73, for his “ability to transcend generations with timeless songs that resonate with a diverse demographic.” With over 60 No. 1 hits and more than four decades of success, fans argue that Strait represents a unifying, all-American choice for the NFL’s biggest stage.

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Multiple petitions have emerged against Bad Bunny’s selection, one already surpassing 10,000 signatures. The controversy even caught former President Donald Trump’s attention last week, as he called the decision to feature Bad Bunny “crazy” after the artist was seen refusing to stand for “God Bless America” at a Yankees game.

As the NFL and Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company that helps produce the halftime show, face mounting public pressure, the question remains: will the league reconsider and give George Strait his Super Bowl moment?