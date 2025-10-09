Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Just when it seemed like MAGA country couldn’t hate Bad Bunny anymore than they already do, the Puerto Rican superstar went and did the “unthinkable” and refused to stand for a rendition of “God Bless America” during the Yankees game this past Tuesday night (Oct. 7).

According to Newsweek, snowflake MAGA supporters had a meltdown on social media after realizing that the Grammy Award-winning artist remained seated during the seventh inning stretch as “God Bless America” played through the speakers. While many in attendance stood with their hands over their hearts as we were taught to do as kids for such patriotic songs, Bad Bunny dared not to stand for the song during a time when the people running America are actively targeting Brown people for harassment and deportation strictly based on the color of their skin.

Needless to say, the far-right and its influencers pounced on the moment. They have a vested interest in keeping this culture war alive and well and took to the internet to continue to fan the flames of division and hate.

Newsweek reports:

Tomi Lahren, a conservative commentator and host of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, wrote in a post on X with 61,100 views and 3,600 likes: “Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a-hole.”

While it’s considered tradition and a sign of respect to stand during the national anthem, people are divided on whether or not the same should be done for “God Bless America,” a song that was written by Irving Berlin in 1918 and made popular in the late 1930s, according to the Smithsonian.

The Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper columnist Jerry Davich recently posed the question, which garnered hundreds of comments and “several angry exchanges between people with opposing ideologies,” he wrote on Facebook in August.

In his article, Davich said he attended the Woofstock 2025 event in Valparaiso, Indiana, and noticed some people standing during the tune. After asking readers their thoughts on the subject, he received a variety of answers ranging from: “H*** yes” to “It’s the MAGA fake anthem.”

With months to go before the Super Bowl, it honestly feels like it’s only a matter of time before Donald Trump and his administration go out on a limb to somehow prevent Bad Bunny from taking the stage at the halftime show. Heck, MAGA Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has even called for an “English language First” law to be passed in response to Bad Bunny being tapped to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The funny thing about that is that the Epstein files have yet to be released. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Bad Bunny “daring” not to stand for “God Bless America”? Let us know in the comments section below.

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com