Rolling Stone 250 Greatest Songs of 21st Century Out

Source: This is Missy Elliot’s “WTF” music video. missy elliott,pharrell williams / Atlantic Records

Rolling Stone is out with its list of the “250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century , it’s a wide-ranging mix of different styles, different beats, different voices. Some of these songs are universally beloved hits; others are influential cult classics. But this list sets out to capture the full chaotic glory of 21st-century music, one song at a time.

These tunes come from all over the map. In our Top Ten alone, we go from Stockholm to Compton, from Nashville’s Music Row to New York’s sleazy punk-rock bars. These songs range from Seoul to Spain to San Juan, from Vegas to Veracruz to Versailles, from Nigeria to Mexico to Colombia. There’s reggaeton and K-pop and drill and crunk, country and Afrobeats and emo and sirrieño. But the criterion for this list isn’t popularity or airplay — strictly musical brilliance and originality. Wherever these songs come from, they remind you that we’re living in a time of wide-open possibilities and nonstop innovation. Some of the most famous megastars of our moment — Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar — are also the most adventurous.Some of these songs come from legendary artists who managed to stay vital across the decades, like David Bowie, Mary J. Blige, Madonna, or Bob Dylan.

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF15 / Contributor / Getty

The list of the “250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.” Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” is tops on the list. It’s followed by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps,” Beyonce´ and Jay-Z’s “Crazy in Love,” and the White Stripes “Seven Nation Army.” The magazine says the list “sets out to capture the full chaotic glory of 21st-century music, one song at a time.”

