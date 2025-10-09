Listen Live
Music

Offset Denies Saweetie Rumors

Offset Denies Saweetie Rumors, Confirms Cardi B Divorce Is Not Final

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In a candid conversation with host Keke Palmer, rapper Offset addressed persistent rumors about a Saweetie sleepover and confirmed the true cause of his ongoing divorce from Cardi B.

Offset unequivocally denied the Saweetie rumors, visibly shifting in his seat as he dismissed the reports as “weird” and baseless, claiming he has no idea where the narrative originated. While he alluded to a deeper conspiracy behind the headlines, he did not elaborate.

Regarding his marriage, Offset confirmed that his divorce from Cardi B, who he affectionately referred to as “bro,” has not been finalized. He spoke openly, however, about the reason for the breakdown of their nearly seven-year union, admitting that his own philandering ultimately toppled the relationship. While Cardi B has previously vocalized her frustration with his behavior, both artists appear to agree that the split is for the best.

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

The interview also touched on deeply personal topics beyond his marital struggles. Offset reflected on the tragic memory of his late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, honoring his legacy in the rap community. Furthermore, he discussed his triumphant journey of overcoming codeine addiction. He admitted that his habit escalated and spiraled out of control following the massive success of the Migos smash hit, “Bad & Boujee.”

This conversation offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal turmoil and professional challenges faced by the rapper amid his divorce and recovery.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Crime

d4vd’s Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close