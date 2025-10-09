Offset Denies Saweetie Rumors, Confirms Cardi B Divorce Is Not Final

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In a candid conversation with host Keke Palmer, rapper Offset addressed persistent rumors about a Saweetie sleepover and confirmed the true cause of his ongoing divorce from Cardi B.

Offset unequivocally denied the Saweetie rumors, visibly shifting in his seat as he dismissed the reports as “weird” and baseless, claiming he has no idea where the narrative originated. While he alluded to a deeper conspiracy behind the headlines, he did not elaborate.

Regarding his marriage, Offset confirmed that his divorce from Cardi B, who he affectionately referred to as “bro,” has not been finalized. He spoke openly, however, about the reason for the breakdown of their nearly seven-year union, admitting that his own philandering ultimately toppled the relationship. While Cardi B has previously vocalized her frustration with his behavior, both artists appear to agree that the split is for the best.

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

The interview also touched on deeply personal topics beyond his marital struggles. Offset reflected on the tragic memory of his late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, honoring his legacy in the rap community. Furthermore, he discussed his triumphant journey of overcoming codeine addiction. He admitted that his habit escalated and spiraled out of control following the massive success of the Migos smash hit, “Bad & Boujee.”

This conversation offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal turmoil and professional challenges faced by the rapper amid his divorce and recovery.