Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon

MAGA Boy Records: Donald Trump Says Sean ‘Diddy” Combs Pleaded For Pardon To Avoid Prison, Orange Man Considering

Published on October 7, 2025

Sean “Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for the charges he was convicted of related to transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Based on his reaction in court, and the fact that he had a speaking engagement booked in Miami next week, Combs fully expected to be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the judge said, “You ain’t…goin’ nowhere…you ain’t…goin’ nowhere…you must be stopped now…you’re a bad boy for life.”

Despite the fact that Combs was granted time served (14 months) in his sentence, there is no doubt that Combs is desperate to avoid spending three years behind bars. Evidence of his desperation comes via a CNN report that quotes Donald Trump confirming that the music mogul has contacted him, asking for a pardon.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked Donald if he would consider a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, who has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with him for sex trafficking purposes. To which Donald replied, “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” and then name-dropped Combs by his former moniker “Puff Daddy.”

Here’s what one of Comb’s lawyers told CNN back in August:

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister at the time.

We won’t be surprised in the slightest if the orange man grants this request.

Even less surprising will be Comb’s integrity-free obsequiousness if he is given a reprieve from the MAGA chieftain. Can’t you see it? Diddy dressed in a shiny suit with a red, white, and blue top hat, dancing a jig at a Trump fundraiser, all while disingenuously calling for “love” and “unity” amongst Americans.

Hell, Diddy might even put Trump on one of his flop albums as a featured guest or in a music video drinking champagne together aboard a private jet. At this point, everything is on the table, including dignity.

