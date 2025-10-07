LeBron’s 'Second Decision' Was Just a Campaign For...

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

LeBron James had us all on the edge of our seats when he teased “The Second Decision” yesterday. But it appears that it’s not what we were probably all originally thinking.

Many assumed the announcement would be about retirement. Or perhaps even a new team. But in a surprise twist, it was all just a brand play.

LeBron ultimately simply unveiled a new partnership with Hennessy.

His ad announcement echoes the setup of his 2010 “Decision,” complete with a chair and suspenseful buildup. He echoed his past phrase “taking my talents” by saying he will now take them to Hennessy V.S.O.P. The reveal includes a limited-edition bottle stamped with his name and crown emblem.

For what it’s worth, as a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, the buildup to this announcement inspired mixed feelings. More than one of my group chats posed the question, could King James be coming back to The Land?

Welp.

What felt like a momentous career moment was, in fact, just clever marketing.

