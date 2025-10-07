Listen Live
President Trump Says Sean "Diddy" Combs Asked For A Pardon

During a quick blitz interview session from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump name-dropped Diddy aka "Puff Daddy."

Published on October 7, 2025

President Trump Speaks In The Oval Office

President Donald Trump said that Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked him for a pardon after recently being sentenced for over four years for his role in an interstate prostitution incident. President Trump fielded questions from the Oval Office earlier this week and referenced Diddy by his older nickname, “Puff Daddy.”

On Monday (October 6), President Trump took questions inside the Oval Office and was asked about a possible pardon for Jeffrey Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. In his response, Diddy got the mention.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said in the media session. “I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon.”

The Supreme Court did not hear Maxwell’s appeal to challenge her sex trafficking conviction, leading to the question from the reporter.

Last Friday (October 3), Combs was sentenced to 50 months behind bars on two counts of interstate prostitution charges. His legal team had hoped for time served and a release for their client, who had the support of his family and industry friends pleading on his behalf for his freedom.

