Shiesty SZN: Pooh Shiesty Has Been Released From Prison

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Bring your ski mask back out, Pooh Shiesty is home.

After sitting in prison for over three years, doing federal time for firearm conspiracy. Just two years after catching his big break with the success of “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk, everything turned. Putting a huge speed bump in the road to his success. Things seemed to have gotten quiet with no real updates on when the Memphis rapper was expected to be home.

His friends and family celebrated him heavily when he was released. In one video, they had a huge “Welcome Home” sign out back by the pool. Shiesty also linked up with K Carbon & Big 30 once he got home. Flexing a bankroll to show the Instagram he still got it even when he sat down for three years.

On the music side, Pooh Shiesty hasn’t dropped any music since 2023 with “Federal Contraband 2”. His last project was “Shiesty Season” in 2021. Filled with some heavy hitters like Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, & more. The standout track was “50 Shots” where there was a time you couldn’t escape hearing that song any time you went on TikTok.

The Back In Blood rapper has archived everything from his Instagram. Which could mean a fresh new start, new music, or all the above.

